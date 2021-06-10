Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ANTM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.43. 1,310,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,317. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

