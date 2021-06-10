APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Increased to Buy at Johnson Rice

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Johnson Rice’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.