Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce $50.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.17 million to $51.47 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $209.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $171,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 334,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $967.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.01. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.