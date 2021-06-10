AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,490. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

