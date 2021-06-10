Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.20 Million

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post $218.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.09 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $81.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $841.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $877.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

APLE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

