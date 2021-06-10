Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 162,208 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
