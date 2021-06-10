Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 162,208 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

