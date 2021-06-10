Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 39,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 88,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 298.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.