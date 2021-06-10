Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,694,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 455.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.