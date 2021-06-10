Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,530 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 3.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $103,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

