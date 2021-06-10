Argent Capital Management LLC Has $32.05 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $32,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE GDDY opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.84. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

