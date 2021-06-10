Argent Capital Management LLC Has $67.15 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $67,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock worth $643,900,557. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

FB stock opened at $330.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

