Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.30. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 616,124 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Laurentian dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.85.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

