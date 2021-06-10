Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Armstrong Flooring worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 88,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy Trojanowski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

