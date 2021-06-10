Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $136,269.78 and $551.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,574.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.69 or 0.06727909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $601.00 or 0.01643236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00451143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00159050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.84 or 0.00715919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00452543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00370708 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,595,737 coins and its circulating supply is 9,551,193 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

