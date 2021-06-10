Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.