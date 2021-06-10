Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.00. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 39,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $575.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

