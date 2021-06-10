Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Holdings Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 139,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,575 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

APAM stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

