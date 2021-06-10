Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ASAN opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of -27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

