Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $801,400.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eleanor B. Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

