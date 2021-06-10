ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

ASX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 83,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 2,729,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 655,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

