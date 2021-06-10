ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.73

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 84593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

