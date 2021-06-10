Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,656 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

