AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $54,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

