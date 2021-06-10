Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Lifted by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.95. 9,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,769. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

