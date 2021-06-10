Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40. Atomera has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $644.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.