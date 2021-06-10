Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.09. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 94,899 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 418,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 455.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

