Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.09. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 94,899 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.19.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
