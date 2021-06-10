Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

OZK opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

