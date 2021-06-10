AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 71,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,570,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

