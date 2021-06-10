Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Augmedix alerts:

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.