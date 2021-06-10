Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.23

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 73273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

ATDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

