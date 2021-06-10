Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Raises Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 565.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a one year high of GBX 624.60 ($8.16). The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 527.60 ($6.89).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

