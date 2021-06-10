Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Raises Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 565.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a one year high of GBX 624.60 ($8.16). The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 527.60 ($6.89).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Dividend History for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.