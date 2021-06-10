Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO Sells $7,532,495.10 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,762. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

