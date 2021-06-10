Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVID. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,113 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

