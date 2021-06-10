Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 316,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,209. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,122 shares of company stock worth $1,027,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after buying an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Avista by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after acquiring an additional 266,611 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

