Axalta Coating Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,464 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,007% compared to the average volume of 313 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

