Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama Sells 1,362 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 295,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,748. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axonics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

