B. Riley Comments on Crexendo, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crexendo in a report issued on Sunday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Crexendo by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

