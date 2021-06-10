Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCKIF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $$4.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

