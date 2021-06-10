Badger DAO Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $128.93 million and $14.01 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $13.51 or 0.00036823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.41 or 0.00854376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.51 or 0.08506600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,544,863 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

