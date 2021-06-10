Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $31,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $272,441,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

