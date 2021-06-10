Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 11,426 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

