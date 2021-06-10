Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

