Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 294 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.