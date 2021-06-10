Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $186.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.73. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

