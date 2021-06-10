Banano Hits Market Capitalization of $26.99 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $26.99 million and approximately $451,998.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00061284 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00174246 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,095,047 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

