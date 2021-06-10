Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.13

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 25627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSMX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

