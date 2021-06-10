Band Protocol Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $150.52 million and approximately $47.30 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00019868 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.68 or 0.00864807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.97 or 0.08556420 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

