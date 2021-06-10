Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.79

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 4068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

