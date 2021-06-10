Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.79

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 4068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

