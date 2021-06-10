Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $296,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.34. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.