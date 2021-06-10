Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $141.40 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.